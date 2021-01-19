Wood County says first day of in-person school a success

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s back to school for West Virginia students-and Tuesday, Wood County Schools was no exception.

Tuesday was the first day of a “blended” back to school plan that will be in place for at least the next few weeks.

Superintendent Will Hosaflook spent the day much like he does during the first day of the school year: visiting school buildings throughout the county.

He says the first day of in-person classes went smoothly.

The almost three weeks since Governor Jim Justice made the announcement about the return to classrooms has been punctuated with safety concerns, and even legal challenges, from educators and teacher groups.

But Hosaflook says he believes in what the governor and his health experts are saying about the spread of the virus in school buildings.

”I have to base my decisions not on feelings or thoughts, but on scientific medical data,” Hosaflook said following a Tuesday afternoon news conference. “And when Governor Justice and his medical team, along with Dr. Amjad and Dr. Marsh, state it’s safe and students need to go back to school, then that’s what I rely on.”

Tuesday, due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday holiday, students with last names beginning with L-Z attended classes. Students with last names beginning with A-K will have classes Wednesday and Friday this week, while L-Z will return Thursday.

Next week, Hosaflook says, L-Z will attend Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while A-K attends Tuesday and Thursday. That will be reversed the following week.

Hosaflook says he’s looking forward to Monday, February 15th, the day it’s planned full, in-person classes will resume.

Across the river, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says nearly all schools have told his state they plan to return to in-person learning in some form March first.

