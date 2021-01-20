AFT-WV files legal action in court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The AFT-WV says they have filed a complaint in Kanawha County Circuit Court to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and the community in West Virginia.

They filed it on Wednesday.

Officials with the organization say they are seeking a temporary restraining order and/or injunctive relief to enjoin in-person teaching in Kanawha County until all education employees have the opportunity to have the second vaccine which is scheduled to be provided in the first and second week of February.

The AFT-WV is also looking to protect and affirm the role of local boards of education in protecting the health and safety of the community, their students and education employees.

The case includes the following claims:

A temporary restraining order and/or injunctive relief in Kanawha County; and

A declaratory judgment and mandamus that would, in all likelihood, protect the constitutional rights of teachers and service personnel statewide.

You can look at the legal filings here.

