Advertisement

Biden urges unity during altered inauguration ceremony

By Ted Fioraliso
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Neither the pandemic, nor threats of violence, could stop the transition of power here in our nation’s capital Wednesday.

It’s what we’ve come to expect on Inauguration Day: the pageantry, bipartisanship, and tradition. At the same time, there were many differences this year.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris briefly removed their face masks as they took their oaths. The former presidents, lawmakers, and guests around them all covered their faces and sat apart.

Surrounding the Capitol, 20,000 National Guard troops kept watch.

“We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” said President Biden in his speech.

The president spoke about the impact of the pandemic, racial tensions, and national division.

“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America, requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy – unity,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump did not attend. He left the White House for the last time hours before the changeover, but gave a nod to President Biden.

“I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success,” President Trump told supporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, minutes before he boarded Air Force One for Florida.

President Biden is already cutting into the Trump administration’s legacy. Wednesday night, Biden signs a series of executive actions undoing many of Trump’s moves.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although well-intentioned, the delay in refunds will have a fall-out, Bennett says.
The IRS enacts changes that will affect your tax refunds
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: Appointments for vaccine clinic at WVUP to be filled from standby list
Telemarketer calls 911 impersonating Washington County resident
Governor Justice holds press conference
Age to get COVID-19 vaccine in W.Va. moves to 65
File image
Woman hit by truck in Vienna, transported to hospital

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her...
Local party chairs comment on Biden inauguration
Area Congressmen vote against impeachment
Meoldy Potter resigned as the chair of the West Virginia Republican Party on Monday.
W.Va. GOP chairwoman steps down
A West Virginia state senator responds to Democrats who want him to condemn last week's...
Sen. Azinger fires back at W.Va. Democrats
Vice President Mike Pence.
Vice President to visit West Virginia