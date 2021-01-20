Advertisement

Bomb threat called into Supreme Court, all-clear given

The building wasn’t evacuated
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The all-clear has been given after the U.S. Supreme Court received a bomb threat Wednesday.

A public information officer for the court said the building grounds were checked and the building was not evacuated.

An increased National Guard presence was seen at the court.

The situation has returned to normal at the court building, which was already closed to the public because of the pandemic.

The threat was made ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although well-intentioned, the delay in refunds will have a fall-out, Bennett says.
The IRS enacts changes that will affect your tax refunds
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: Appointments for vaccine clinic at WVUP to be filled from standby list
Governor Justice holds press conference
Age to get COVID-19 vaccine in W.Va. moves to 65
File image
Woman hit by truck in Vienna, transported to hospital
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 1/20/21
Forecast for January 20th
Forecast for January 20th
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
LIVE: Biden sworn in as 46th president, Harris sworn in as first female VP