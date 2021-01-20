Advertisement

Deadline approaching for LIEAP heating assistance applications

(Kevin P. Casey | AP Images for American Standard Heating & Air Conditioning)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia residents who would like to receive assistance with home heating bills through the Low-Income Energy Assistance (LIEAP) program have until 5 P.M. on January 29 -- or until funds are exhausted -- to file their applications, said the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Eligibility is determined by an applicant’s income, household size, and whether the household is responsible for heating costs.

To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines. This includes annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income.

Those requirements are as follows:

LIEAP household income requirements
LIEAP household income requirements(W.Va. DHHR)

Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org and may also be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.

A list of local DHHR offices may be found here, and additional details about the LIEAP program may be found here.

