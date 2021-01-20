Foster mom “love bombed” by local women

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday afternoon, a small group of women gathered at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Mineral Wells in preparation for their very first “love bomb-” a celebration of sorts for area foster moms.

Kelly Polinsky is the woman behind “Love Bomb A Foster Mom.” She runs Kelly’s Closet MOV, a resource for foster and kinship caregivers. She says these love bombs are a way to recognize the moms who often go unnoticed.

“Foster parents, most of them, do what they do for the love of the child, it’s not for any other reason. I think a lot of times they aren’t given the credit they deserve,” said Polinsky.

The project’s first target was a Wood County deputy, Della Matheny.

“My understanding is that Della never went out to be a foster parent, that wasn’t part of her plan, but as part of her job, she ran across a young person who touched her heart and she decided to become a foster parent. Like I said, it wasn’t a part of her plan, but she is now, and my understanding is she’s fantastic,” said Polinsky.

Matheny was presented with a plaque thanking her for “making a difference in the life of a child” and a basket full of goodies from local businesses.

Victoria West of Gift Gallery of Vienna helped gather the gifts from her associates at Cardinal Market.

Matheny declined an interview, but thanked the group for her gifts.

Polinsky says the group is committed to love bombing a foster mom once a month throughout 2021, but they may continue further depending on how this year goes.

The foster moms are chosen with the help of social workers from the Department of Health and Human Resources.

