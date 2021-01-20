Advertisement

Foster mom “love bombed” by local women

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday afternoon, a small group of women gathered at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Mineral Wells in preparation for their very first “love bomb-” a celebration of sorts for area foster moms.

Kelly Polinsky is the woman behind “Love Bomb A Foster Mom.” She runs Kelly’s Closet MOV, a resource for foster and kinship caregivers. She says these love bombs are a way to recognize the moms who often go unnoticed.

“Foster parents, most of them, do what they do for the love of the child, it’s not for any other reason. I think a lot of times they aren’t given the credit they deserve,” said Polinsky.

The project’s first target was a Wood County deputy, Della Matheny.

“My understanding is that Della never went out to be a foster parent, that wasn’t part of her plan, but as part of her job, she ran across a young person who touched her heart and she decided to become a foster parent. Like I said, it wasn’t a part of her plan, but she is now, and my understanding is she’s fantastic,” said Polinsky.

Matheny was presented with a plaque thanking her for “making a difference in the life of a child” and a basket full of goodies from local businesses.

Victoria West of Gift Gallery of Vienna helped gather the gifts from her associates at Cardinal Market.

Matheny declined an interview, but thanked the group for her gifts.

Polinsky says the group is committed to love bombing a foster mom once a month throughout 2021, but they may continue further depending on how this year goes.

The foster moms are chosen with the help of social workers from the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although well-intentioned, the delay in refunds will have a fall-out, Bennett says.
The IRS enacts changes that will affect your tax refunds
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: Appointments for vaccine clinic at WVUP to be filled from standby list
Telemarketer calls 911 impersonating Washington County resident
Governor Justice holds press conference
Age to get COVID-19 vaccine in W.Va. moves to 65
File image
Woman hit by truck in Vienna, transported to hospital

Latest News

Humane Society of Parkersburg offering cat/kitten adoptions for $10
Coronavirus in Ohio
UPDATE: Ohio reports 73 deaths, 6,378 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday
WTAP News @ 5 - Very Spectacular Arts Festival will be held in a virtual format
WTAP News @ 5 - Very Spectacular Arts Festival will be held in a virtual format
WTAP News @ 5 - Mancan Staffing hold job fair
WTAP News @ 5 - Mancan Staffing hold job fair