Humane Society of Parkersburg offering cat/kitten adoptions for $10

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Are you looking to adopt a cat or kitten, if so, the Humane Society of Parkersburg is currently offering cat and kitten adoptions for only $10.

The adoption fee includes the spay or neuter of the cats and kittens and all vaccinations.

The Humane Society is holding this deal through the end of January.

Officials with the shelter say they are doing this to get ready for the hundreds of cats and kittens they will get during their busy season.

“We will start to see kittens come in, in March and April,” said Shelter Manager Samantha Tannous. “We will get hundreds of cats and kittens that come in from March, April to October, November. So, those are our really busy months. We have to get our fosters ready to go and right now some of our fosters actually still have kittens. We just want to get as much room as we can to get ready for our busiest season.”

You can view all adoptable cats and fill out an adoption application on the Humane Society of Parkersburg’s wesbite.

