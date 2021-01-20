Advertisement

Limousine awaits ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison if Trump pardons him

By KTVT Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) - A limousine stood by all day outside a Texas federal prison in hopes the man known as Joe Exotic would be pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic and the “Tiger King,” is serving a 22-year prison sentence. He was found guilty in 2019 on animal cruelty charges and for trying to hire someone to kill big cat rights activist Carole Baskin.

The entire story was told in the widely watched multi-part documentary “Tiger King” on Netflix.

Maldonado-Passage’s legal team asked Trump to pardon him two weeks ago. The president was expected to issue pardons to as many as 100 people before leaving office at noon Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although well-intentioned, the delay in refunds will have a fall-out, Bennett says.
The IRS enacts changes that will affect your tax refunds
Jonathon's family made sure to give him a proper send-off.
Local highschooler prepares to join the U.S. Marines
File image
Woman hit by truck in Vienna, transported to hospital
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: Appointments only being taken online for Thursday’s vaccine clinic in Wood County
Accident on bridge
Accident briefly shuts down Memorial Bridge

Latest News

In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, inmate firefighters prepare to battle the Kincade Fire near...
Fierce California winds fan fires, topple trees and trucks
The superintendent says the toughest issues are on the table.
Two items left to negotiate in Marietta teacher contract
Some West Virginians 65 and older will get vaccinated this week.
Multiple vaccine clinics coming up this week
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Mega Millions jackpot now $865M; Powerball up to $730M