Local party chairs comment on Biden inauguration

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Joe Biden’s oath of office as the nation’s 46th president is being met with concern-but also with hope-from local political party leaders.

The chairman of Wood County’s Republican Party, Roger Conley, is concerned about what the incoming Biden administration will mean for West Virginia, where the GOP now controls most statewide offices, and all the offices within the state capital, as well as the majority of the state legislature.

But he, and the chair of Washington County’s Democratic party both extend their best wishes to President Biden, and hope he can help heal the nation.

”We do have a new president, and I hope and pray that he is successful,” Conley said Wednesday. “I think all of us as Americans need to band together and do our best to work toward that end.”

Washington County Democrats joined Chairwoman Willa O’Neill in watching the inauguration at the party’s headquarters in Marietta.

“We have to figure out a way to move forward together as one country,” O’Neill says, “and find a way for all of us to coexist, so that we can be the best that we can be.”

Conley is also concerned about how a Biden administration will affect West Virginia’s oil and gas industry, but O’Neill says climate change is one the issues the new president has to confront.

Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson issued a statement saying he hopes President Biden will reach out and listen to rural Americans who feel “increasingly economically and culturally isolated”.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.