Mancan Staffing holds job fair today

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta Staffing agency is holding a job fair today for residents in the Washington County area.

The fair at Mancan Incorporated in Marietta began at 8 a.m. and continues until eight this evening.

Those coming in are asked to provide two valid forms of identification and to fill out an application form.

Because so many people have lost their jobs or had other employment setbacks because of the pandemic, those in charge at the staffing center say helping someone find a new job is more important now than ever before.

“We definitely want to get people to work and we know a lot of people are seeking work or their opportunities,” says Mancan Staffing branch manager, Lyndsey Haas. “Biggest thing is just getting people in the door. I know a lot of people have been nervous about the pandemic to come in to apply or to get back to work and I think it’s just kind of case by case and person by person on that.”

Mancan officials say they’ve had more than a dozen applicants throughout the day.

They say anyone who wants to apply can also do so online ahead of time before coming to the office to provide their ID.

Officials say there will be a similar event next week at the Mancan office in Parkersburg.

You can call their number (304) 428-9675.

