Multiple vaccine clinics coming up this week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In Ohio, phase 1B of Covid vaccines began Tuesday. In West Virginia, the eligible age for vaccinations has dropped to 65.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department’s next clinic is scheduled for Thursday.

That clinic for West Virginia residents older than 65 is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at West Virginia University Parkersburg.

There is one big change announced late Tuesday afternoon. The health department is no longer taking applications over the phone. This means you will have to schedule appointments using a link on the department’s Facebook page. Those who don’t have internet access can call the state’s 211 information line for help. It’s open for these calls from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Meanwhlile, the Marietta-Belpre Health System is conducting four clinics this week - two in Marietta and two in Belpre.

This is part of Ohio’s phase 1B.

A spokeswoman says the department hopes to vaccinate between 72 and 80 people at each clinic.

And they are still open for appointments. The call center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 866-395-1588.

Marietta and Belpre’s Health Commissioner Anne Goon says patience is a key.

“It’s also important to realize that this is going to be a long process. Not everyone that’s 80 is going to be able to get in this week. So you know we anticipate that it may take a month, two months, maybe more to get everyone in 1B that’s eligible that wants to get vaccinated to actually get them vaccinated. We only have so much vaccine coming in each week.”

The Memorial Health System had their first vaccine drive-thru today and are booked for their appointments this week.

You can go to their website to get on the wait-list or you can call the number listed on the website. Anyone from any age group, even those not eligible, can get on the wait list.

Jenny Black of Memorial Health System says going online is the best way to get on their wait list.

