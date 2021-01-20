Obituary: Adrian Eugene Snider

Adrian Eugene Snider, 79, of Williamstown, WV passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Eagle Pointe. He was born April 28, 1941 in Freed, WV the son of the late Icel Adrian Snider and Mildred Genevieve Eagle Snider.

He was a truck driver for the Marathon Corporation. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, cutting grass and was always willing to help those in need.

Previous to his 4 years at Eagle Pointe, he had been a resident of Cedar Grove Personal Care Home for 6 years. His family wishes to extend a special thanks to each of these locations for their care over the years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three children, Bridgette (Bryan) Funk of Elizabeth WV, Brenda Snider of Mineral Wells WV and Brent Snider of Elizabeth WV; grandchildren, Mathew (Lori) Taylor, Timothy Nestor, Wesley J. Ray, Icel McCray, Daniel McCray, Stephen McCray and David McCray; great- grandchildren, Adrianna Taylor, Julie Taylor, Lacy Nestor, little Tim Nestor and Harley Jane Nestor. His first wife, mother of his children, JoAnn Shock Snider; second wife, Pamela Smith Snider and her son Gary Bradley II; and sister-in-law Trudy Snider of Walker WV.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother William Snider.

Funeral services will be held Monday January 25, 2021 at 11:00am at Kimes Funeral Home 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg with Pastor John Vannoy officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 5pm-7pm and one hour prior to services on Monday. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.