Obituary: Elinore G. Garrett

Elinore G. Garrett, 85, of Vienna, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 surrounded by her family.

She was born May 19, 1935, in Marietta, OH, a daughter of the late Elmer and Ethel Inghram Goosman.

Elinore was a graduate of Williamstown High School. She enjoyed sewing, reading books, bird watching, working in her flowers, animals and cooking for her family. Elinore also attended Fellowship Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Jane Brown of Vienna; her three sons, David W. Garrett (Diana), Paul J. Garrett (Clara) and Mark Allen all of Vienna; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Kelcie, Anthony, Andrew, Zachary, Chase, Austin and Wade; three great-grandchildren, William, Harrison and Jay; two great-grandchildren on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Elinore was preceded in death by her husband, Willard “Bill” Garrett; and three brothers, Gordon, Emmett and Kenneth.

Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Pastor Eddie Garrett officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.