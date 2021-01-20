Obituary: Gloria L. Frazier

Gloria L. Frazier, 88 of Parkersburg passed away January 17, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Kearny, NJ. the daughter of the late Victor A. and Vilma E Gialanella Vecchio Sr.

She had worked for several years at the Nelson’s Drug Store and later at the Walmart on southside. She loved spending time with all her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed following all her friends on Facebook and was a longtime member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Frazier, Terri Brown (Fred) and David Frazier all of Parkersburg. Her grandchildren, Chad Richards (Amy), Rocky Paintiff (Brianna), Scott Brown (Shannon), Joseph Paintiff (Jami), Amanda Bosley (Matt Shamblin) and Stormi Frazier. Seven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace “Shorty” Frazier in 2014 and her siblings, Victor Vecchio Jr., Alexander Vecchio and Anne Spokes.

Graveside services will be Friday at 1:00pm at the Evergreen North Cemetery with Joe Paintiff officiating.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

