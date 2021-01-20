Obituary: Harold Randall Tanner

Harold Randall Tanner, 68 of Walker, passed away January 18, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born August 20, 1952 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Robert and Betty Flinn Tanner.

Harold was a mechanic for Walker Machinery and Rish Equipment. He was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed hunting.

Surviving is his daughter Bridgett Bailey and her husband Mitchell of Leachtown, son Michael Tanner of Leachtown, brother Leland Tanner of California, granddaughter Angel Shafer and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Debra Davis Tanner in 2020, daughter Brandy West, sister Tammy Sue Tanner and brother Steve Tanner.

Funeral services will be Saturday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Jamie Sprague officiating. Interment will follow at Kanawha Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 5-8PM and one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

