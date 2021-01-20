Obituary: Mrs. Cora L. Jenkins Holcomb

Mrs. Cora L. Jenkins Holcomb (nee:Hornbeck), 89, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at her home surrounded by her family Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Born August 3, 1931, in Creston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Mary Naomi Park Jenkins. A graduate of Wirt County High School with the class of 1950, Mrs. Holcomb worked in a variety of jobs throughout her professional life, from working as a CNA at the Roane General Hospital to being a foster grandmother at Wirt County Primary Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands Gene Hornbeck and Bob Holcomb, a son Mike Hornbeck, a daughter Shelia Drake, and her siblings Virginia, Rita, Athel, Dessie, Agnes and Letha.

Mrs. Holcomb is survived by her children Linda (Charles “Dood”) Walker, Roger Hornbeck and Donald (Neva) Hornbeck; grandchildren Dan Brindo, Jon Brindo, James Brindo, Nicholas Hornbeck, Eric Hornbeck, Heather McGuire, Kyle Sears, Dawn Hornbeck and Lisa Wells; 18 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.

A member of the Elizabeth Baptist Church, Mrs. Holcomb had a wide range of interests from quilting to flowers and gardening to canning and collecting. And she had the “gift of gab”, talking to anyone. Often her children would leave her talking to someone in the store and go wait in the car for her to finish. She was voted Homecoming Queen at the Wirt Senior Citizens Center.

A private visitation and graveside service was held. To honor her memory, the family asked that donations be made to Mt.Pleasant Cemetery in Creston, WV. Checks made payable to Mt. Pleasant Church and Cemetery Fund can be mailed to Kimberly Villers, 288 Pleasant View Drive, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

