Advertisement

Pirates, Padres and Mets involved in 3 team trade

Pittsburgh trades starter Joe Musgrove for 4 minor league prospects and a catcher
(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Padres have brought right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown team, adding yet another starting pitcher in a seven-player trade involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets.

The Padres will send major league reliever David Bednar and three prospects to the Pirates.

As part of the agreement, the Padres will send left-hander Joey Lucchesi to New York, and the Pirates will receive catcher Endy Rodriguez from the Mets.

The Padres believe they can contend for a World Series title. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although well-intentioned, the delay in refunds will have a fall-out, Bennett says.
The IRS enacts changes that will affect your tax refunds
Jonathon's family made sure to give him a proper send-off.
Local highschooler prepares to join the U.S. Marines
File image
Woman hit by truck in Vienna, transported to hospital
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: Appointments only being taken online for Thursday’s vaccine clinic in Wood County
Accident on bridge
Accident briefly shuts down Memorial Bridge

Latest News

Purdue rallies past 15th ranked Ohio State
Scoreboard- Jan 19
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields declares for NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields opts for NFL
Oho boys h.s. basketball poll- Jan 18