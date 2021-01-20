Advertisement

Purdue rallies past 15th ranked Ohio State

Boilermakers complete a season sweep of Ohio State with a 67-65 victory
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, and Purdue rallied to beat No. 15 Ohio State 67-65.

Trevion Williams scored 16 points for the surging Boilermakers, who have won four straight, three of them on the road.

Sasha Stefanovic also had 15 points. Purdue led for less than three minutes overall and rallied from six points down in the final 3 1/2 minutes.

Ivey scored eight points during the decisive stretch.

Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State (11-4) with 21 points, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Justin Ahrens added 12 points for the Buckeyes, whose three-game winning streak ended.

