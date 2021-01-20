This year’s ‘Very Spectacular Arts’ Festival will be held virtually

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This year’s ‘Very Spectacular Art’s’ Festival will be presented in a virtual format.

The festival usually brings nearly 500 special needs students from several counties across the area to WVU-Parkersburg, for a day filled with fun activities, such as playing musical instruments, painting and singing songs.

For this year’s event, art supplies and instructional videos will be delivered to participating schools for the students to create clay birds and dream catchers. They will also be provided with an interactive, instructional yoga video by Pam Santer.

In early March, the students artwork will then be collected to be displayed in an exhibit at Grand Central Mall. Students will get their artwork back after the exhibit.

“What we are going to do is we are going to have a beautiful “Very Spectacular Arts” exhibit at Grand Central Mall from the middle of the March until the Middle of May,” said Artsbridge Executive Director, Amanda Stevens. “It is going to show their artwork and it is also going to include a video presentation of what we get submitted from their teachers of their completed artwork. The ones of them that want to be on camera doing the yoga or singing. One thing they love at the regular festival, is they love singing karaoke, many of the high school students do.”

The artwork will be displayed from March 17th- May 7th.

The video presentation will also be on each school’s website or social media page and on the Artsbridge Facebook, website and YouTube channel.

The festival and all of its activities are organized by Artsbridge and community volunteers. The event committee chairs are Diane McDonald and Amanda Stevens.

The funding partners for the event include: The PM Company with the Spirit of Giving grant, WVU-Parkersburg, the WV Department of Arts, Culture, and History and the National Endowment for the Arts with approval from the WV Commission on the Arts, Ohio Arts Council, AMBUCS, the Bernard McDonough Foundation, and Artsbridge.

