Advertisement

Two items left to negotiate in Marietta teacher contract

The superintendent says the toughest issues are on the table.
The superintendent says the toughest issues are on the table.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta teacher contract has been up in the air since June.

On Monday, Superintendent Will Hampton told us that the last items are the toughest items. On Tuesday, Benson told us what they are. First, there’s insurance. Second, there’s salary. Benson says teachers are unhappy about changes being made to their insurance. He also echoed Hampton in saying that, with all the school system is dealing with this year, tensions are higher.

“Everything that the district is dealing with right now is causing this to be a more extreme situation than it normally is.”

Benson says a state mediator has been brought into mediate conversations. This has been used three times but hasn’t brought much change, according to Benson. State mediators are not new to Marietta teacher contract negotiations.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although well-intentioned, the delay in refunds will have a fall-out, Bennett says.
The IRS enacts changes that will affect your tax refunds
Jonathon's family made sure to give him a proper send-off.
Local highschooler prepares to join the U.S. Marines
File image
Woman hit by truck in Vienna, transported to hospital
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: Appointments only being taken online for Thursday’s vaccine clinic in Wood County
Accident on bridge
Accident briefly shuts down Memorial Bridge

Latest News

Some West Virginians 65 and older will get vaccinated this week.
Multiple vaccine clinics coming up this week
Telemarketer calls 911 impersonating Washington County resident
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Millie Ryan
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Millie Ryan
WTAP News @ 6 - Local baseball seeks new umpires
WTAP News @ 6 - Local baseball seeks new umpires