Two items left to negotiate in Marietta teacher contract

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta teacher contract has been up in the air since June.

On Monday, Superintendent Will Hampton told us that the last items are the toughest items. On Tuesday, Benson told us what they are. First, there’s insurance. Second, there’s salary. Benson says teachers are unhappy about changes being made to their insurance. He also echoed Hampton in saying that, with all the school system is dealing with this year, tensions are higher.

“Everything that the district is dealing with right now is causing this to be a more extreme situation than it normally is.”

Benson says a state mediator has been brought into mediate conversations. This has been used three times but hasn’t brought much change, according to Benson. State mediators are not new to Marietta teacher contract negotiations.

