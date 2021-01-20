Umpires wanted

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Warmer weather is on the horizon in a few months, and so is a new season of action on the baseball and softball diamonds around the Mid Ohio Valley.

Before the boys and girls of spring can take the field, there needs to be men and women in blue to umpire the games.

And there is a dire need of new arbiters for the upcoming season/

Rex Foster, the head of the Ohio-West Virginia baseball and softball umpires association. says it’s been hard to find enough umps to help fill the gaps for the upcoming season.

Declining interest has been a trend over the past three years or so, and the pandemic has made the shortage even more acute

So the association is still looking for aspiring umpires to train and be ready to take the field this Spring

It’s a way for prospects to be a part of the game they love, and earn money while doing so.

To learn more on how to become an umpire you can contact Rex Foster at (304) 834-0272.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.