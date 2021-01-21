20 people named in Washington County grand-jury indictments

MARIETTA, Ohio - (WTAP) - Twenty people are facing criminal charges after a grand jury returns indictments in Washington County.

Arraignments for the following people are scheduled to take place Feb. 5 before Common Pleas Court judges Mark Kerenyi and John Halliday:

- Jason D. Lanning - two counts felonious assault, both felonies

- Ryan Cayne Beardsley - failure to appear as required by recognizance, a felony

- Aaron J. Matthew Huseman - theft from a person in a protected class, a felony

- Frederick G. McKitrick - theft from a person in a protected class, a felony

- Kelsie Leigh Masters - extortion and interference with custody, both felonies; and criminal child enticement, a misdemeanor

- Carissa Diana Carte - complicity in the commission of an offense, a felony

- Garland A. Ritchey - domestic violence, a felony

- David Michael Persons - assault and obstructing official business, both felonies; and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor

- Eric T. Kendall - permitting drug abuse, a felony

- Tina M. Curry - permitting drug abuse, a felony

- Eric Wayne Nutter - domestic violence, a felony

- Joshua Cecil Poole - aggravated possession of drugs, a felony

- Jamie L. Null - failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a felony

- Kellie M. Stevens - aggravated possession of drugs, a felony

- Susan K. Rummer - receiving stolen property, a felony

- Deane A. Curtis - domestic violence, a felony; and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, a misdemeanor

- Jamie L. Null - improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony

- Richard Mayle - trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings, all felonies

- Angela Scott - trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools, receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings; and false or fraudulent tax report or document, all felonies

- Stacy Ray Robinson Sr. - gross sexual imposition, a felony

- Tyrone Anthony Fry - theft from a person in a protected class and breaking and entering, both felonies; and criminal damaging or endangering, a misdemeanor

