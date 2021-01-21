Advertisement

Delivery truck hits utility pole at 7th Street Dollar General store

By Dennis Bright
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A delivery truck hit a utility pole Thursday morning in Parkersburg, knocking out power to about 40 Mon Power customers.

It happened about 8:15 a.m. at the Dollar General store at 835 7th St.

There were no injuries, but the truck knocked over the utility power and dragged down some lines, according to a dispatch supervisor at the Wood County 911 center.

A utility crew was called to the scene to make repairs.

As of 10 a.m., an outage map on Mon Power’s website showed 42 customers remained without power. The website showed 11:30 a.m. as the estimated time for restoration of service.

