Advertisement

Former presidents team up on video honoring Biden

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three former presidents honored President Joe Biden as America’s new leader in a joint video Wednesday -- as Biden began his term in office.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton sent a joint message wishing Biden well and emphasizing his call for national unity.

They appeared side by side in the video message, which was recorded as part of the “Celebrating America” inauguration concert.

Notably absent from the video was former president Donald Trump, who became the first president since 1869 not to attend his successor’s inauguration.

Biden said Wednesday Trump left him a “very generous letter” but would not immediately reveal the letter’s contents.

Trump did not name Biden in his farewell address, but said he wished the “new administration great luck and great success.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although well-intentioned, the delay in refunds will have a fall-out, Bennett says.
The IRS enacts changes that will affect your tax refunds
Telemarketer calls 911 impersonating Washington County resident
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: Appointments for vaccine clinic at WVUP to be filled from standby list
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Some West Virginians 65 and older will get vaccinated this week.
UPDATE: Appointments for vaccine clinic at WVUP to be filled from standby list

Latest News

Forecast for January 21st
Forecast for January 21st
Lottery officials say the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland, matching all six numbers...
Powerball jackpot winner worth $731.1M sold in Maryland
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US jobless claims decline to a still-high 900,000
FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
Eli Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
LIVE: Biden - Harris virtual inaugural prayer service