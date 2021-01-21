Haskins heads to Pittsbugh

(AP) - Dwayne Haskins will attempt to kick-start his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers signed the former Washington quarterback to a futures contract giving the 23-year-old a second chance after he flamed out in the nation’s capital in less than two seasons.

Haskins was released by Washington in December following poor play on the field and questionable decisions off it.

The 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft was fined $40,000 and lost his captaincy after violating NFL COVID-19 protocols shortly before being cut.

