Little Hocking and Dunham Township EMS agreement ends

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - As of this week, a long-standing agreement for emergency medical services between two Washington County fire departments has come to an end.

The 30-year old agreement between the Little Hocking and Dunham Township volunteer fire departments ended as of midnight Monday.

Little Hocking Fire Chief Mike Chevalier says the contract for services between the two departments was originally scheduled to run out December 31st, but continued until January 18.

The termination, we are told, was the decision of the Dunham Township trustees. We have reached out to them for comment.

But the chief of the Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department told us Little Hocking’s fire department wanted what he called “major changes”, which he says would have been costly to Dunham Township.

Chief Ernie Hoschar says Dunham Township is currently getting mutual aid from departments in other surrounding townships, including Warren and Barlow.

