Obituary: Ernest Coe

Ernest Coe, 83, of Mineral Wells, passed away January 18, 2021 at home. He was born July 24, 1937, in Charleston, WV.

Ernest is survived by his children, Robert (Lisa) Coe, of Mineral Wells, Lisa (Steve) Springston of Vienna; four grandchildren, Ashley (Eric) Pifer of Mineral Wells, Kaitlynn (Alex) Trembly of Sumter, S.C., Josh Springston of Vienna and Alex Spingston of Vienna; two great-grandchildren, Noah Pifer and Roslynn Trembly. He also leaves behind a sister, Blanche “Kay” (Charles) Surface, and several nieces and nephews.

Ernest retired from Surface Banana Company after 42 years of services. Ernest moved here in 1965 from Charleston, WV to open the Surface Banana Company in Belpre, Ohio, on Washington Blvd., in which he did all aspects of the company until it moved to South Parkersburg in 1972.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn of 60 years, his parents Russell Coe and Mary “Mae” Kilburn Coe and brother Robert Edward Coe.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, Parkersburg.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Services of Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.