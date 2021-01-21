Obituary: Loucil Sutphin

Loucil Sutphin, 71, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Loucil was born March 1, 1949 in Davin, WV, a daughter of the late James and Stella (Osborne) Bailey. Loucil attended Harrisville High School, and was a long time member of the Pullman Church of God. She worked at Rubber Crafter in Smithville, WV, and later went to work at the Glenville Nursing Home. She enjoyed watching her Christian channels on TV, listening to gospel music, reading, and being with family and friends.

Loucil is survived by her sister, Wanda Davidson; brother, Thomas Bailey; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband Curtis Sutphin; son, Curtis Owen Sutphin; daughter, Angela Dawn Sutphin; and sister, Berlin Adkins.

Funeral services will be held 1pm on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV with Pastor Chester Osborne Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Lawford Cemetery in Lawford, WV. Visitation will take place 6pm-8pm, Monday, at the funeral home. In accordance with the CDC masks/face coverings must be worn inside the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mccculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.