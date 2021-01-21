Obituary: Nancy Ellen Lockhart

Nancy Ellen Lockhart, 68, of Parkersburg passed away January 20, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on March 13, 1952 in Akron, OH, the only daughter of the late Jack and Eula Euleen Oplinger. She was a 1970 PHS graduate and graduated valedictorian from Wood County LPN Class of 1990. Prior to nursing she worked at the Dudley Ave Small Animal Clinic for James L. David D.V.M. and was a cosmetic consultant at Dils Bros. and Co. She retired from Parkersburg Neurological Associates in 2017.

Nancy was a member of North Parkersburg Baptist Church and at one time a member of Stout United Methodist Church and member of the Tuesday morning Women’s Bible Study Class at North. She was an accomplished artist and enjoyed camping on the weekends, vacations at the beach, watching her grandsons play sports and spending time with her family.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 39 years, Earl Lockhart, Jr.; son Jeremy Rodda of Barboursville, WV; daughter Amy Wright (Jason Henthorn) both of North Hills; grandsons Terrance and Quinton Wright of North Hills, Logan and Bryce Henthorn of North Hills; three brothers, Gary (Cheryl) Oplinger, John (Kathy) Oplinger both of Parkersburg, Jeff (Cheryl) Oplinger of PA; three nieces, Christie (Kurtis) Clinton of Morgantown, Susanne and Madison Oplinger both of Parkersburg; two nephews, Zach and Eric Oplinger of NC; great-nieces, Ava and Harper Clinton, great-nephew Bodie Clinton and many nieces and nephews of the Lockhart family. She also leaves behind her beloved cats Sissy and Bubby, dog Nikki and 11 stray and feral cats she has nurtured for over 10 years.

Funeral services will be Sunday 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Towner officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Parkersburg, PO Box 392, Parkersburg, WV 26102, the “Save a Kitty Feral Cat Program”, PO Box 1442, Parkesburg, WV 26102 or Animal Rescue of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

