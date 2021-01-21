Obituary: Robert E. “Bobby” Goldsberry

Robert E. “Bobby” Goldsberry, 66, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on January 21, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. He was born June 26, 1954 in Oxford, England, the son of the late Robert Alton and Sally Ann Chaundy Goldsberry.

He attended Wahama High School and later was employed with S&W Resources. Bobby loved music of all kinds, enjoyed reading and was a movie and gameshow buff. He enjoyed WVU athletics and bowling on a league at Emerson Lanes.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Mike (Robyn) Goldsberry of Washington, WV and Keith (Amy) Goldsberry of Morgantown, WV; sister, Donna Canterbury of Point Pleasant, WV; six nieces and nephews, Shirley Canterbury, Amy (Brady) Whitt, Rhonda Gibbs, Mike (Erin) Goldsberry II, Matt Goldsberry and Miranda Goldsberry: several great nieces and nephews; three aunts, Susan Berrill, Penny Warner and Jane Stahl; two uncles, Peter Chaundy and Harry Goldsberry.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg, WV with Pastor Michael Kidd officiating.

The family would like to express their thanks to the loving and caring staff of Eagle Pointe Nursing Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Robert’s name to the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Masks and social distancing will be required at the graveside service.

