Obituary: Stephanie Ann Miller

Stephanie Ann Miller, 50 of Marietta OH, passed away January 20, 2021 at her residence.

She was born January 5, 1971 in Parkersburg WV, a daughter of Steven Lewis Miller and the late Lila Marie Blosser.

She is survived by her sons, Alex Fox of Belpre, OH, Adam Fox of Athens, OH; father, Steven Miller of Parkersburg, WV; and her brother Tim (Stacey) Miller of Myrtle Beach, SC.

An addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Jade Miller.

A graveside service will be held on Monday January 25, 2021 at 11:00AM at Miller Family Cemetery in Rosedale WV. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Miller family.

