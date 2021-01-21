Obituary: Wilbert Wayne Jenkins

Wilbert Wayne Jenkins, 92 of Chesterhill, Ohio passed away January 20, 2021 at Riverside Landing in McConnelsville, Ohio.

He was born January 19, 1929 in Zanesville, Ohio a son of the late Lee and Leora Flowers Jenkins. Wilbert was a heavy equipment operator working in construction and he enjoyed his work. He was a proud member of International Union of Operating Engineers.

He is survived by his daughters, Shelly Dalton of Canton, OH and Arlene Mayle (Terry) of McConnelsville, OH; his four sons, Donnie Jenkins of Florida, Bruce Jenkins (Terri), Kevin Jenkins, and Marvin Jenkins all of Chesterhill, OH; and one sister, Darlene Jenkins of Stewart, OH.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Orpha V. Jenkins; sons, Gregory Jenkins and Jerry Jenkins; sisters, June Hill, Naomi Goins, Mae Singer, Carol Mayle, and Irene Jenkins and brothers, Bob Jenkins and Sharon Jenkins.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you perform an act of kindness in memory of Wilbert. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Jenkins family.

