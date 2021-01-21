Ohio vaccine eligibility expanded to 75 and older

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Beginning next week, the eligibility to get vaccinated for coronavirus in Ohio will extend to persons 75 years of age and older.

Governor Mike DeWine made that announcement Thursday, expanding that eligibility from age 80 and older.

At the same time, DeWine said the state will spend $50 million in federal pandemic aid dollars to buy 2 million coronavirus tests for at-home testing. The governor announced a partnership between the state, digital health company eMed and medical device company Abbott Laboratories. DeWine said Thursday that users can administer the BinaxNow rapid antigen tests at home with results available in about 15 minutes. The governor said the test results will be recorded by the Ohio Department of Health.

The governor, during questioning, said he had a telephone call Thursday morning with officials of the new Biden administration about distribution of vaccines. In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice said in a briefing held immediately before the DeWine briefing he had spoken with the new “czar” for coronavirus in the Biden adminsitration hours after the new president took oath of office Wednesday. Both discussed a need to get more doses to their states.

Governor DeWine also said the curfew, set to expire January 23, would be extended, although he did not name a new date for it to expire. The curfew, set for the hours of 10 P.M.-5 A.M., was put in effect in November to slow down infections.

