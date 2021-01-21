Advertisement

Scoreboard- Jan 20

(WDBJ)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WTAP) -

Girls high school basketball

Marietta 35

Warren 49

Belpre 41

Trimble 63

Morgan

Coshocton

Caldwell

Monroe Cental

Boys high school basketball

Frontier 76

Beallsville 39

NCAA women’s basketball

Kansas State 56

West Virginia 65

Ohio Valley 75

Malone 98

Wheeling 74

Glenville State 123

Fairmont 63

Notre Dame 74

West Liberty 56

Concord 68

Charleston 84

Davis & Elkins 55

NCAA mens basketball

Ohio Valley 67

Malone 100

West Liberty 83

Concord 91

Wheeling 78

Glenville State 92

