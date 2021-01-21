Scoreboard- Jan 20
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Girls high school basketball
Marietta 35
Warren 49
Belpre 41
Trimble 63
Morgan
Coshocton
Caldwell
Monroe Cental
Boys high school basketball
Frontier 76
Beallsville 39
NCAA women’s basketball
Kansas State 56
West Virginia 65
Ohio Valley 75
Malone 98
Wheeling 74
Glenville State 123
Fairmont 63
Notre Dame 74
West Liberty 56
Concord 68
Charleston 84
Davis & Elkins 55
NCAA mens basketball
Ohio Valley 67
Malone 100
West Liberty 83
Concord 91
Wheeling 78
Glenville State 92
