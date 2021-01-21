Sen. Joe Manchin and Lady Gaga chat about WV roots at inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and celebrity Lady Gaga took a quick selfie and spoke about the singer’s West Virginia roots Wednesday following the Inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem during the ceremony.

Sen. Manchin tweeted, “I am so proud of @ladygaga’s beautiful rendition of the #NationalAnthem at the #Inauguration ceremony. Afterwards we talked about her family’s Wheeling roots and she shared how proud she is of her #WV family.”

