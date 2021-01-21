Advertisement

Sewer repair scheduled in Marietta next week

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:21 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department plans to make a sanitary sewer repair in front of 511 Front Street, between Wooster and Knox Street, next week. The repair is scheduled for Monday, January 25 beginning at 8 A.M., weather permitting.

Traffic will be limited to one lane to allow for equipment and material access. And the remainder of Front Street will be open only to local traffic.

There will be no parking on that stretch of Front Street, on either side of the street. The repair is expected to be completed by Wednesday, January 27.

Those with questions are asked to call the Wastewater Treatment Plant at (740) 373-3858.

