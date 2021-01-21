U.S. energy policy changes could impact Mid-Ohio Valley

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With president Joe Biden focused on a variety of changes to the nation’s energy and environmental policies, including a return to the Paris Climate Accord, there are questions about how those changes could affect the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Ohio and West Virginia are among the largest producers when it comes to oil, gas and fossil fuels.

According to the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program, the Buckeye state is the sixth-largest natural gas producer and 12th-largest oil producer.

West Virginia ranks second in weekly coal production, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

With those statistics in mind, experts think the Mid-Ohio Valley will pivot to alternative energy sources.

“Look at this not so much as a moving away from the fossil fuel industries, but creating new jobs and trying to do, hopefully the economic diversification of the Mid-Ohio Valley. And by extension, all of Appalachia has needed for a very long time,” says Marietta College environmental science director, Dr. Eric Fitch.

A West Virginia University report says the state has the ability to dramatically increase renewable energy production over the next 15 years―and could generate more than 70 percent of its electricity from wind and solar by 2035.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.