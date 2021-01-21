Advertisement

Vaccination appointments still available this week in Washington County

The Marietta/Belpre Health Department has availability both Thursday and Friday
COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(Associated Press)
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Those still hoping to set an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccination are in luck.

The Marietta/Belpre Health Department still has available appointment times for both Thursday and Friday in Belpre.

Ohioans 80 and older can call 1-866-395-1588 on Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to schedule an appointment for this week.

Health Commissioner Anne Goon says those who call Thursday morning may be able to schedule as soon as Thursday afternoon.

Late last week, many callers were turned away after the call center crashed, but Goon says those problems have been addressed and as long as people call during the correct hours, they should have no problem scheduling an appointment.

Those 75 and older may also call to begin scheduling appointments for as early as next week.

