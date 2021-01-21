Advertisement

Vaccine clinic held at West Virginia University at Parkersburg

People check in at the MOVHD vaccine clinic at WVUP
People check in at the MOVHD vaccine clinic at WVUP(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department held the fourth COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Wood County, at the Center for Early Learning on campus of West Virginia University at Parkersburg.

500 doses were given out, all to people who made previous appointments, for their first dose of the vaccine.

The process ran smoothly, as 10 people were given the vaccine at a given time, and each appointment was made in six minute windows.

The waitlist to get the vaccine is at 6,000 people as of Thursday, and the Health Department knows the demand is high for the shots.

“We’re hoping to get as many people through as quickly as we can,” said Carrie Brainard, Threat Preparedness Coordinator for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department. “Whenever we get the vaccines so we can start opening it up to the rest of the population.”

Since Governor Justice announced that the vaccines will be distributed through Everbridge, it is unclear if the current waitlist system will continue when the new distribution system begins on January 25.

COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccination appointments still available this week in Washington County

