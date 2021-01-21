Warren High School students watch and learn about inauguration in class

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Students at Warren High School had the opportunity to watch the inauguration of Joe Biden becoming the 46th president of the United States.

Teachers in social studies classes were providing a teachable moment with this historical day.

“We watched Trump leave the White House during one class and I explained to them what happens in that transition when he officially is done being president and when the new president officially takes over,” says Warren High School American history teacher, Kerry Farnsworth. “So, we had an opportunity to talk a little bit about government, point out some political faces that they might not be aware of who it is.”

It’s something that these teachers take time to provide lessons for these students―even connecting them to the past.

“Looking at historical events and connecting it to current events really shows the students that, ‘wow, we have issues that aren’t solved.’ Or, ‘look how far we’ve come from this moment to that moment,’” says Farnsworth.

IT’s times like these when students in this position are excited. Some of them even having a hand in this process.

Warren High School government teacher, Jason Johnson says, “I think that you also have to realize when we’re teaching them this stuff, this is the first time they get to vote. So, many of the students are excited because they see their parents go vote and families. But, for many of them, this is the first time that they have a say in the election.”

And although the political climate has changed over the years, teachers make sure that students at the high school are more informed with their teaching...

“As a teacher, I try to stay as unbiased as possible. Making sure that they’re getting both sides of a historical moment. Or when they might say something regarding to a current event that they have the background information that they need and what they’re telling me is an informed answer. That they’ve actually researched something,” says Farnsworth. “Or, they read articles, or they actually understand instead of what they see on social media or what they might hear out in the community.”

And even when debates and arguments arise. Specifically, by having the students learn to understand each other’s differences in beliefs.

“I think a lot of people believe we have to be at odds with each other. But I think, once again, we have lots of examples,” says Johnson. “Jefferson and Adams; Ginsburg and Scalia, of political opponents who were good friends. And I think that art of civility we all need to demonstrate and teach our students and our children and our families.”

