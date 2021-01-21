Advertisement

Washington County Health Department holds vaccination clinic

Ohioans 80 and older received a COVID-19 vaccine shot Wednesday
Washington County Health Department(WTAP)
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Wednesday, the Washington County Health Department held a vaccination clinic for Ohioans 80 and older at their office in Marietta.

The clinic was smaller than some of those the Health Department has planned, including one scheduled for Thursday.

Those receiving the shot were quickly in and out of the building, taking time to identify themselves, receive the shot, wait approximately 15 minutes while being monitored, then schedule their follow up shot.

The Washington County Health Department does not currently have any openings for their upcoming clinics, however they are referring those hoping to receive the vaccine to the Marietta/Belpre Health Department.

Ohioans can schedule with the Marietta/Belpre Health Department as early as this week by calling 1-866-395-1588 Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

