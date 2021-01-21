Washington County law enforcement sees decrease in child abuse reports

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One concern during the pandemic was the possibility that child abuse would increase.

According to Washington County law enforcement, more cases were not reported.

The Washington County Sheriff’s department says that they saw roughly a ten percent decrease in child abuse reports from 2019 to 2020.

A lot of this is due to the lack of workers available to report any sings of behavior that indicate abuse.

Authorities say that a majority of reports come from those at schools and summer programs.

“I would say it’s a good 70 to 80 percent that comes from our school system. Be it a teacher or counselor at school. A lot of the times we hear in the summer times you hear from the 4-H and the Cub Scout counselors, where last summer a lot of that was canceled. So, I think that was kind of the reason for the decrease. The end of the school year was gone, our summer programs, most of them were canceled out,” says Washington County Sheriff’s department detective sergeant, Scott Smeeks.

The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network says that 96 percent of victims of child abuse in 2020 knew their abuser.

Law enforcement says that if you see any signs of abuse to call 911.

You can also call the Children’s Listening Place by dialing (304) 917-4437.

