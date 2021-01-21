Advertisement

Washington County law enforcement sees decrease in child abuse reports

Washington County law enforcement sees decrease in child abuse reports
Washington County law enforcement sees decrease in child abuse reports(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One concern during the pandemic was the possibility that child abuse would increase.

According to Washington County law enforcement, more cases were not reported.

The Washington County Sheriff’s department says that they saw roughly a ten percent decrease in child abuse reports from 2019 to 2020.

A lot of this is due to the lack of workers available to report any sings of behavior that indicate abuse.

Authorities say that a majority of reports come from those at schools and summer programs.

“I would say it’s a good 70 to 80 percent that comes from our school system. Be it a teacher or counselor at school. A lot of the times we hear in the summer times you hear from the 4-H and the Cub Scout counselors, where last summer a lot of that was canceled. So, I think that was kind of the reason for the decrease. The end of the school year was gone, our summer programs, most of them were canceled out,” says Washington County Sheriff’s department detective sergeant, Scott Smeeks.

The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network says that 96 percent of victims of child abuse in 2020 knew their abuser.

Law enforcement says that if you see any signs of abuse to call 911.

You can also call the Children’s Listening Place by dialing (304) 917-4437.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although well-intentioned, the delay in refunds will have a fall-out, Bennett says.
The IRS enacts changes that will affect your tax refunds
Telemarketer calls 911 impersonating Washington County resident
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: Appointments for vaccine clinic at WVUP to be filled from standby list
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccination appointments still available this week in Washington County

Latest News

People check in at the MOVHD vaccine clinic at WVUP
Vaccine clinic held at West Virginia University at Parkersburg
Twenty people were named in Washington County grand-jury indictments released on Thursday.
20 people named in Washington County grand-jury indictments
U.S. energy policy changes could impact Mid-Ohio Valley
U.S. energy policy changes could impact Mid-Ohio Valley
Gov. Mike DeWine holds a press briefing Thursday, Jan. 21 detailing the state's latest efforts...
Ohio vaccine eligibility expanded to 75 and older