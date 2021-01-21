Advertisement

Washington County man jailed on burglary charge

Travis Cunningham, 36, of Vinton, was jailed on a burglary charge after allegedly entering an...
Travis Cunningham, 36, of Vinton, was jailed on a burglary charge after allegedly entering an Athens County home early Wednesday morning.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Washington County man accused of breaking into a home in Athens County early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responding to a report of a burglary in progress about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday found Travis Cunningham, 36, of Vincent, on the floor inside the home on State Route 78 in Glouster, according to a post on the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The post said a barking dog alerted the home’s residents that someone was inside and they were about to home detain Cunningham until deputies arrived.

Cunningham allegedly entered the home through a side door, and a witness told deputies he saw him standing in the living room smoking a cigarette, the post said.

In addition to the burglary charge, Cunningham had a warrant for his arrest out of Vinton County.

He remains in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

