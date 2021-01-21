Advertisement

West Virginia Education Association files injunction regarding in-person learning

According to a news release, the union wants educators to have the choice to work remotely until everyone who wants a vaccination is able to do so.
The WVEA filed an injunction on Wednesday.
The WVEA filed an injunction on Wednesday.(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Education Association filed a temporary restraining order and an injunction in connection to in-person learning in West Virginia.

According to a news release, the union wants educators to have the choice to work remotely until everyone who wants a vaccination is able to do so.

The West Virginia Board of Education and Monongalia and Kanawha counties were named in the filing.

The news release goes on to say that WVEA President Dale Lee attended Wednesday’s state board meeting. “It was ironic that the State Board meeting was limited to eight people for social distancing in a room this size, and they expect 25 second graders and teachers to be safe in a room much smaller than this,” he said. “Decisions to teach in person, remotely, hybrid and online should be a local decision, made by those who are the most impacted.”

Last week, the state school board made a decision that full-time remote learning was no longer an option for grades K-8 in West Virginia. Schools do have the option to return to class with blended learning.

The West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers also made a similar court filing on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although well-intentioned, the delay in refunds will have a fall-out, Bennett says.
The IRS enacts changes that will affect your tax refunds
Telemarketer calls 911 impersonating Washington County resident
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine update
UPDATE: Appointments for vaccine clinic at WVUP to be filled from standby list
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Some West Virginians 65 and older will get vaccinated this week.
UPDATE: Appointments for vaccine clinic at WVUP to be filled from standby list

Latest News

Coronavirus in Ohio
UPDATE: Ohio reports 109 deaths, 7,271 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
Forecast for January 21st
Forecast for January 21st
Wikimedia Commons
Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg, Parkersburg Art Center providing supplies for children
Travis Cunningham, 36, of Vinton, was jailed on a burglary charge after allegedly entering an...
Washington County man jailed on burglary charge
File image
Sewer repair scheduled in Marietta next week