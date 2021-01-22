Advertisement

2021 W.Va. Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will take part in a ceremonial swearing-in Friday in front of a limited audience.

Due to COVID-19 and security protocols, attendance will be limited to dignitaries, families of those being sworn in, members of the media and other invited guests.

2021 West Virginia Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony will include the ceremonial swearing in of the Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture and Supreme Court Justices. All of those positions were formally sworn in earlier this week, in accordance with the state constitution.

The inauguration will begin at 1 p.m. on the North Side of the West Virginia Capitol Building.

After taking his ceremonial oath of office, Gov. Justice will give his inaugural address.

The event will be live-streamed online.

You will be able to watch the ceremony live by clicking here.

In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19, all event attendees will be required to properly wear a face covering and maintain adequate social distancing. Additional safety measures will be implemented to help safeguard the health and well-being of all event participants and attendees.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Governor and other elected officials will not hold a receiving line following the ceremony. Some Inauguration Day traditions and performances held in years past may be scaled down, removed, or altered in the interest of safety.

