COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic held in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held for residents aged 80 and older in Belpre on Friday.

It was the final clinic in the Washington County area before they switch to the next phase of residents aged 75 and older to receive the vaccine.

Around 50 doses were given out, and all people who came in had appointments prior to showing up.

With the decrease in the age requirement, the vaccine will be in higher demand. The Marietta-Belpre Health Department wants to make sure that people have patience when it comes to their turn to receive the vaccine.

“As we go down in age, we go up in number of people that it serves,” said Julie Depuy, a nurse with the Marietta-Belpre Health Department. “So, that’s why it’s really important that they call and get an appointment, because unless it’s a very unusual circumstance, we are not able to accommodate people who just walk in. And it is not a drive-thru. Unfortunately, we are just not set up to do that at this time.”

The Health Department will be holding four vaccine clinics in the county next week, two in Marietta, and two in Belpre.

The department is stressing, again, to make an appointment before you arrive. Because of the high demands, they will not accept walk-ins.

