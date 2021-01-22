Advertisement

DuPont, Chemours reach agreement on PFAS cases

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILIMINGTON, Del. (WTAP) - DuPont and Chemours have agreed to resolve legal disputes from the 2015 spinoff of Chemours from the DuPont company: a move which led to Chemours assuming much of the operations of DuPont’s Wood County plant.

DuPont released a statement Friday saying the two companies, and a third company, Corteva, will share expenses which include ongoing litigation over PFAS chemicals.

The companies have agreed to establish a $1 billion escrow account for future PFAS liabilities, with Chemours contributing $500 million to that amount.

The companies also have agreed to settle an $83 million legal case with the state of Ohio over C8.

DuPont used C8 for decades in the manufacture of Teflon at its Washington Works plant, a practice ending with the settlement of a class-action lawsuit in Wood County Circuit Court. C8 was found in high concentrations in drinking water supplies in communities on both sides of the Ohio River before DuPont, and later Chemours, installed filtration facilites at those communities’ water plants.

Chemours acquired much of the Washington Works plant operations on July 1, 2015, dividing operation of the plant into three companies: Chemours, DuPont and Kuraray.

DuPont said the agreement resolves 95 pending cases, with one that is not included in the settlement pending appeal.

