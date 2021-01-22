Advertisement

Ford recalls 3 million vehicles over airbag issues

Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.
Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST
(CNN) - Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.

The airbags were made by the same company whose airbags have been linked to at least 18 deaths in the United States.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rejected Ford’s argument that this version of the airbags didn’t need to be replaced.

The recall is over a defect in airbags made by the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, Takata.

Another version of the airbag had an inflator defect that caused a number of the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle.

Even though the airbags used by Ford are different, they’re still like a version in the previous recalls and safety regulators said they still pose a risk.

Ford says it still believes the airbags are safe, but will respect the NHTSA’s decision and issue a recall.

Owners will be notified if their vehicle is included in the recall.

Ford will replace the airbags, and vehicle owners will not be charged.

