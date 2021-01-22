Advertisement

Gov. Justice highlights Jefferson Elementary’s first day

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At his briefing Thursday, Governor Jim Justice spotlighted a Wood County elementary school, while discussing West Virginia’s return to the classroom this week.

Shown were photos taken at Jefferson Elementary School on the first day back to classrooms Tuesday, part of the governor’s order, with the guidance of the state board of education, to return to in-person learning January 19.

We spoke Friday to school administrators, who say they’re happy for the “shout out” in pictures from the governor.

With the first week back in school now completed, officials say everything has gone smoothly.

”The teachers are happy, they are planning lessons,” said Principal Julie Gibson. “The kids are doing their online instruction while they’re at home. And the kids here are happy to be back in school with their friends and their teachers.”>

The photos were chosen from pictures taken at schools throughout the state, that had been requested by the West Virginia Department of Education.

It’s the first time students were in classrooms since November, when Wood County went virtual, due to changes in the now-discontinued statewide education map.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although well-intentioned, the delay in refunds will have a fall-out, Bennett says.
The IRS enacts changes that will affect your tax refunds
Matthew Williams
Vincent man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 6-year-old
The Greenbrier County Sheriff holds a press conference Thursday to give an update on a deadly...
Woman kills five children before setting house on fire and turning gun on herself
Travis Cunningham, 36, of Vinton, was jailed on a burglary charge after allegedly entering an...
Washington County man jailed on burglary charge
Twenty people were named in Washington County grand-jury indictments released on Thursday.
20 people named in Washington County grand-jury indictments

Latest News

DuPont, Chemours reach agreement on PFAS cases
Registration open for Parkersburg’s virtual Polar Plunge
2021 West Virginia Gubernatorial and Constitutional Officer Inauguration Ceremony will include...
Gov. Jim Justice takes oath for second term
What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/22/21