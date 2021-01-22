Gov. Justice highlights Jefferson Elementary’s first day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At his briefing Thursday, Governor Jim Justice spotlighted a Wood County elementary school, while discussing West Virginia’s return to the classroom this week.

Shown were photos taken at Jefferson Elementary School on the first day back to classrooms Tuesday, part of the governor’s order, with the guidance of the state board of education, to return to in-person learning January 19.

We spoke Friday to school administrators, who say they’re happy for the “shout out” in pictures from the governor.

With the first week back in school now completed, officials say everything has gone smoothly.

”The teachers are happy, they are planning lessons,” said Principal Julie Gibson. “The kids are doing their online instruction while they’re at home. And the kids here are happy to be back in school with their friends and their teachers.”>

The photos were chosen from pictures taken at schools throughout the state, that had been requested by the West Virginia Department of Education.

It’s the first time students were in classrooms since November, when Wood County went virtual, due to changes in the now-discontinued statewide education map.

