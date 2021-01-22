Advertisement

Leak in main water line causing shut off to happen tonight at 9 p.m.

Leak in main water line causing shut off to happen tonight at 9 p.m.(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - City officials say the shut off is needed because a water main is leaking in the 500 block of Victoria Avenue.

A crew has been working on the problem since it was first noticed around five o clock this morning.

The city says one of its goals was to keep schools operating as normal as possible throughout the day... but the repairs do mean

Water service will have to be shut off starting at 9 tonight.

Mayor Paul Jordan says he expects the problem to be fixed by Saturday morning

“This being the size line it is, it’s not an easy fix,” says Williamstown mayor, Paul Jordan. “So, that’s why we cannot do it under the pressure type of situations. So, they’re ready. I would say that we’re hoping for the best case scenario to be done within a few hours. But it should be finished within the morning hours.”

Because of the work, there will be a boil advisory. That’s expected to continue until Monday morning.

We will have more information on this as the work continues this weekend.

